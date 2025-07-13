Cardinals look to avoid series sweep against the Braves

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals looking to sweep their three-game series.

St. Louis is 50-46 overall and 28-20 in home games. The Cardinals are 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 18-30 on the road and 42-52 overall. The Braves have gone 24-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 17 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 7 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 10 for 35 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (ribs), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (finger), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.