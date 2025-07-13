Georgia News
Georgia News

Cardinals look to avoid series sweep against the Braves

The Atlanta Braves will aim to sweep a three-game series with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (42-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-46, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals looking to sweep their three-game series.

St. Louis is 50-46 overall and 28-20 in home games. The Cardinals are 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 18-30 on the road and 42-52 overall. The Braves have gone 24-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 17 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 7 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 10 for 35 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (ribs), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (finger), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Murphy hits two long HRs, Braves beat Cardinals 6-5

Injury fill-in Alvarez scores winning run and Braves hit 3 HRs to edge Cardinals

Braves place third baseman Austin Riley on 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain

The Latest

Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath, second from left, gets a shot away at the Toronto FC goal despite pressure from Deandre Kerr, second from right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Emmanuel Latte Lath converts stoppage-time PK for Atlanta in 1-1 tie with Toronto

Dodgers prospect De Paula hits 3-run homer to lift NL to 4-2 win in All-Star Futures Game

Braves place third baseman Austin Riley on 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.