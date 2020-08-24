Suspect in Augusta code officer killing extradited, charged

Smitty OIiver Melton, 65, was extradited from Aiken County, South Carolina, to nearby Richmond County, where he was booked into a detention center Monday afternoon, according to The Augusta Chronicle. Melton is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in relation to the shooting death of Charles Case.

Case was an Augusta code enforcement officer found shot multiple times in the middle of a residential street Thursday morning. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.