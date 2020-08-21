Suspect arrested in death of Augusta code enforcement officer

Neighbor Tamekila Walton said she heard four gunshots. She said and multiple other people ran and found Case lying in the road. He was still alive, she said.

Police arrived and officers began administering CPR but Walton said it looked like Case died before an ambulance arrived.

Police say Melton is being held in Aiken County pending extradition to Augusta, where he will face murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime charges.

An autopsy for Case will be conducted by officials at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.