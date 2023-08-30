Savannah landmarks impacted by Hurricane Idalia

All eyes are on Savannah’s iconic riverfront as Hurricane Idalia bears down on the Georgia coast.

The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down traffic on the Talmadge Bridge at 3 p.m. as the area began to feel tropical storm-force winds from the Category 1 hurricane located several hundred miles inland. The Talmadge is a suspension bridge across the Savannah River on the edge of downtown.

Down the coast in Brunswick, officials shuttered another suspension bridge, the Sidney Lanier, earlier in the day.

Idalia’s winds were having an effect on water conditions as well, with swells and whitecaps slamming into Savannah’s River Street waterfront. City officials voiced concerns about potential flooding along the popular stretch later today, when high tide crests at 8:45 p.m.

City Manager Jay Melder said all River Street parking lots would be closed until after the storm. During Hurricane Dorian’s near-miss of Savannah in 2019, rising waters flooded several lots and swamped parked cars,