Returning to normal: Dragon Con in person; full capacity for UGA, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

Georgia fans are expected to fill Sanford Stadium again this fall. (File photo: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
Georgia fans are expected to fill Sanford Stadium again this fall. (File photo: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia News | 20 minutes ago

Fans of some annual fall traditions got good news on Thursday. Three high-profile events will be returning to some normalcy.

Break out the costumes and prepare for the panels: Dragon Con will return to an in-person gathering in downtown Atlanta for Thursday through Monday of the Labor Day weekend. The annual pop culture convention that has celebrated all things sci-fi, fantasy and comics since 1987 was forced to operate online last year due to the pandemic.

> More details on the Sept. 2-6 event.

People cheer on their favorite character during the Dragon Con Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
People cheer on their favorite character during the Dragon Con Parade in Atlanta on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open to full capacity for this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, the Peach Bowl announced. This year, two Kickoff games will take place over Labor Day weekend, the first full weekend of the college football season.

> More details on the Sept. 4 and 6 games.

September 2, 2017 Atlanta - Fans tailgate outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the 2017 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday, September 2, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
September 2, 2017 Atlanta - Fans tailgate outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the 2017 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday, September 2, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

And Bulldogs fans got some good news from Thursday’s Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting: Sanford Stadium will be at full capacity for University of Georgia football games next season. The first game at the stadium will be against UAB on Sept. 11.

> More detail on what’s ahead for the Bulldogs.

