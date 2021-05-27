Returning to normal: Dragon Con in person; full capacity for UGA, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

Fans of some annual fall traditions got good news on Thursday. Three high-profile events will be returning to some normalcy.
Break out the costumes and prepare for the panels: Dragon Con will return to an in-person gathering in downtown Atlanta for Thursday through Monday of the Labor Day weekend. The annual pop culture convention that has celebrated all things sci-fi, fantasy and comics since 1987 was forced to operate online last year due to the pandemic.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open to full capacity for this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, the Peach Bowl announced. This year, two Kickoff games will take place over Labor Day weekend, the first full weekend of the college football season.
And Bulldogs fans got some good news from Thursday’s Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting: Sanford Stadium will be at full capacity for University of Georgia football games next season. The first game at the stadium will be against UAB on Sept. 11.