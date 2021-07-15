ajc logo
Residents of Georgia town stay inside as chemical fire burns

Emergency officials are warning residents of a Middle Georgia town to shelter in place as a chemical fire (actual site not shown) burns nearby. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)
Emergency officials are warning residents of a Middle Georgia town to shelter in place as a chemical fire (actual site not shown) burns nearby. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: Stacey Wescott

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

ROBERTA — Emergency officials are warning residents of a Middle Georgia town to shelter in place as a chemical fire burns nearby.

Fire crews on Thursday were battling the blaze at the Olin Epoxy plant in Crawford County, WMAZ-TV reported.

The emergency management department is advising people to stay away from Industrial Parkway.

Emergency Manager Director Ricky Sharon says they’re also asking for people in Roberta to stay inside because the fire is releasing toxic chemicals into the air.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The plant is about 25 miles west of Macon.

Clayton, Missouri-based Olin is the leading global supplier of epoxy materials, according to its website. It has offices and manufacturing plants in several U.S. cities and more than 20 nations.

Olin makes epoxy systems that are used primarily in the fabrication of wind turbine blades, according to the local Chamber of Commerce’s website.

