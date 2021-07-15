1 man, 1 juvenile arrested in fatal Georgia Walmart shooting

Police in Warner Robins, Georgia, have arrested two people — one of whom is a 13-year-old juvenile — in last week’s fatal shooting outside a local Walmart.
Rickey Martin, Jr., 20, and the juvenile have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gregory Arnett, who, police said, was the victim in an apparent carjacking.
Arnett was sitting at the Warner Robins Walmart at 502 Booth Road about 9:30 p.m. when he was shot. He was to Houston Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police they heard the shot and then saw two men running from the scene.
Both Martin and the juvenile have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.