Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury

Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene has left the Reds' game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury
Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene left Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits before he was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a last pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

Greene immediately attracted a crowd on the mound that included the Reds infielders, a trainer and manager Terry Francona. Following a brief meeting, Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0. The Reds announced the groin injury led to Greene’s early exit.

Greene was coming off a season-high 12 strikeouts, the second-highest total of his big league career, in a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night.

Greene was sharp again against the Braves. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out the side in the second. Alex Verdugo whiffed on Greene’s 101-mph fastball in the third inning to give the right-hander six strikeouts.

Left-hander Brent Suter replaced Greene on the mound.

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

