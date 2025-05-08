Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene left Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits before he was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a last pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

Greene immediately attracted a crowd on the mound that included the Reds infielders, a trainer and manager Terry Francona. Following a brief meeting, Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0. The Reds announced the groin injury led to Greene’s early exit.