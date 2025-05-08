Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene left Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury.
Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits before he was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a last pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.
Greene immediately attracted a crowd on the mound that included the Reds infielders, a trainer and manager Terry Francona. Following a brief meeting, Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0. The Reds announced the groin injury led to Greene’s early exit.
Greene was coming off a season-high 12 strikeouts, the second-highest total of his big league career, in a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night.
Greene was sharp again against the Braves. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out the side in the second. Alex Verdugo whiffed on Greene’s 101-mph fastball in the third inning to give the right-hander six strikeouts.
Left-hander Brent Suter replaced Greene on the mound.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market
Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.
‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget
Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.
Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen
Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump