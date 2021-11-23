Publix, Winn-Dixie limiting some Thanksgiving items

Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.

A surge of post-recession spending by U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity has resulted in goods shortages.

“Like other retailers, our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges,” Hurley said. “Our well-experienced supply chain team continues to update our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure that popular Thanksgiving essentials are available and on the shelf for our customers this season.”