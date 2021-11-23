ajc logo
X

Publix, Winn-Dixie limiting some Thanksgiving items

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers, including those in Georgia, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers, including those in Georgia, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers, including those in Georgia, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.

Turkeys and other products are not in short supply everywhere, but Publix and Winn-Dixie are limiting the purchase of certain items. Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; refrigerated pet food; and canned cat food. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Turkeys and other products are not in short supply everywhere, but Publix and Winn-Dixie are limiting the purchase of certain items. Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; refrigerated pet food; and canned cat food. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; refrigerated pet food; and canned cat food. Individual stores have placed signs on the shelves indicating which items are limited.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

ExploreHere are Atlanta’s most often forgotten Thanksgiving items

Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.

Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.
Caption
Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.

Credit: Stephen Morton

Credit: Stephen Morton

A surge of post-recession spending by U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity has resulted in goods shortages.

“Like other retailers, our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges,” Hurley said. “Our well-experienced supply chain team continues to update our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure that popular Thanksgiving essentials are available and on the shelf for our customers this season.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hawks, UPS, Goodr team up to provide holiday essentials for 350+ families
13m ago
2 Florida-based grocery chains limit some Thanksgiving items
1h ago
Northwestern, Georgia meet in Legends Classic
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top