Here are Atlanta’s most often forgotten Thanksgiving items

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

When it comes to Thanksgiving preparations, chaotic can be an understatement. With so much going on, it’s easy to forget about items on your shopping list or get to the grocery store only to find they’ve run out of what you need.

To help you with your holiday planning, Shipt, a same-day delivery service, announced a national Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List. The list is based on a survey of 2,100 people and proprietary Shipt data.

“We know that with all of the chaos, some crucial cooking, baking or decor items can be forgotten when needed the most. The Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is our way to help consumers plan ahead or purchase last-minute items as they need to ensure their holidays are full of joy,” said Rina Hurst, Shipt’s chief business officer and holiday shopping expert.

In addition to the national list, Shipt revealed a list of the most forgotten Thanksgiving items and the most purchased items in Atlanta to help shoppers prepare for a turkey day feast.

Make sure these items appear at your Thanksgiving table this year, they are the most forgotten:

1. Cranberries

2. Fragrant Spices (such as Thyme)

3. Napkins

And don’t forget the stars of the show. Here are the most popular Thanksgiving items shopped for in Atlanta:

1. Sweet Potatoes

2. Russet Potato

3. Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup and Cream of Chicken Soup

One item that is the least forgotten? Alcohol. Only 14% of those in the U.S. have forgotten the booze, according to the survey.

