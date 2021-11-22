Here are Atlanta’s most often forgotten Thanksgiving items

To help you with your holiday planning, Shipt, a same-day delivery service, announced a national Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List. The list is based on a survey of 2,100 people and proprietary Shipt data.

“We know that with all of the chaos, some crucial cooking, baking or decor items can be forgotten when needed the most. The Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is our way to help consumers plan ahead or purchase last-minute items as they need to ensure their holidays are full of joy,” said Rina Hurst, Shipt’s chief business officer and holiday shopping expert.