Public safety chaplain Charles Houston, 77, was one of 7 who died on gangway collapse

“I see faith as a critically important aspect of any person’s life but especially law enforcement personnel because they see the worst that human beings can do to each other,” he said in a video on the Caring Connection Chaplaincy website.

Allen Waldrop worked with Houston for over 20 years at the Georgia Department of Public Safety. He described his fellow chaplain as very active and always looking for ways to serve.

“He never sat around and waited for a call to service,” Waldrop said. “Always ready to help in any way he could.”

Waldrop recalled working with Houston at the G-8 Summit on Sea Island in 2004, leading devotions for law enforcement officers and providing spiritual support for anyone in need.

“He was a joy to be around,” Waldrop said. “A great void will be left in the Chaplaincy of the State Patrol with his passing.”

Friends and colleagues also took to Facebook to express their shock and sadness at the news of Houston’s death.

Rebecca Duke-Barton, pastor at Jesup First United Methodist Church, called Houston “an incredible mentor and encourager” for not only herself but other United Methodist preachers throughout South Georgia.

”He brought hope to so many people in his work as a preacher and as a chaplain,” she said on Facebook.

Mike Davis, pastor at Hahira Community Church, said on Facebook, “He was such a dedicated pastor and chaplain and was loved by those he served, both in the church and in law enforcement.”

Houston began his career in public service in 1976, serving as a pastor of Plains United Methodist Church while volunteering with the City of Plains Volunteer Fire Department. He went on to serve as pastor in many other cities including St. Marys, Centerville, Richmond Hill and Thomasville. He also served as chaplain of the police department in each of those communities.

In 2005, Houston became a chaplain with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and three years later with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The non-profit that Houston started used its social media platform to raise awareness about the importance of spiritual guidance for law enforcement officers.

”It’s more of a brotherhood and a friend than just saying ‘Hey, I’m a chaplain and I’m here to help you out and pray for you,’” Darien Police Lieutenant Anthony Brown said on a video posted to the Caring Connection Chaplaincy’s website. “You feel like this is a friend and [it’s] personal and this is my brother.”