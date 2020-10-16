Priest gets federal prison for breaking into Navy base

Defense attorneys had argued in pretrial hearings that the activists shouldn’t be prosecuted because they acted on sincere religious beliefs. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled they couldn't use that defense at trial.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Kelly had previously served more than eight years in prison for similar trespassing and vandalism convictions. They said the priest was on probation when he was arrested at the Georgia base.

The judge previously sentenced another of the activists, 80-year-old Elizabeth McAlister, to the 17 months and nine days she had already served — allowing her to be freed. The remaining five are still awaiting sentencing.