No charges against ex-Georgia trooper who shot suspect

“This grand jury determined that the GBI was wrong and a superior court judge was wrong in finding that there was no probable cause to indict Thompson. This is why so many people have no faith in the criminal justice system when it comes to justice for Black people in this State and across the country. It is heartbreaking for this family, but not a surprise to us,” said Davis.

In November 2020, the family announced their intention to sue the state for $13 million, arguing that Thompson behaved recklessly while attempting to pull over Lewis for an alleged tail light violation. When Lewis continued driving, Thompson used his cruiser to push the car off the road and shot him about a second later, authorities have said.

“The grand jury, they engaged. They had questions. They spoke up which we wanted them to do that. Jake Thompson has never had anything to hide from the bottom of his heart,” said Thompson’s attorney Keith Barber.