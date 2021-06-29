No charges against ex-Georgia trooper who shot suspect

No charges are being recommended against a former Georgia State Patrol trooper who shot and killed a suspect in 2020.
Jacob Thompson was facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Julian Lewis, 60, in Screven County. A grand jury, according to WTOC, has returned a no-bill in the case, meaning it does not recommend charges against Thompson.
Lewis was shot in the head on Aug. 7 by Thompson, who GBI agents have alleged gave inconsistent statements regarding events leading up to the shooting. Thompson said he thought Lewis was about to run him over because he revved the engine, but authorities found the car was actually disabled when the trooper fired.
The Lewis family is being represented by attorneys Francys Johnson and Mawuli Davis.
“Notably, during the subsequent preliminary hearing the lead GBI Agent also testified that Thompson could not have feared harm from Lewis’ inoperable vehicle as only one second in time elapsed from when Thompson took his foot off the brake of his patrol car, emerged from his vehicle, unholstered his weapon, pointed it at Lewis, and fired, fatally striking the unarmed Lewis in the forehead,” said Johnson, according to the station. “Today, however, when presented with the same evidence previously considered by the GBI and Judge Peed, a Screven County Grand Jury chose not to indict Thompson on any charges.”
“This grand jury determined that the GBI was wrong and a superior court judge was wrong in finding that there was no probable cause to indict Thompson. This is why so many people have no faith in the criminal justice system when it comes to justice for Black people in this State and across the country. It is heartbreaking for this family, but not a surprise to us,” said Davis.
In November 2020, the family announced their intention to sue the state for $13 million, arguing that Thompson behaved recklessly while attempting to pull over Lewis for an alleged tail light violation. When Lewis continued driving, Thompson used his cruiser to push the car off the road and shot him about a second later, authorities have said.
“The grand jury, they engaged. They had questions. They spoke up which we wanted them to do that. Jake Thompson has never had anything to hide from the bottom of his heart,” said Thompson’s attorney Keith Barber.