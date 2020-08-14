BREAKING: Georgia trooper fired, charged with murder in driver’s shooting death

After a brief chase down several county roads, the trooper initiated a PIT maneuver, and the car came to a stop in a ditch, the GBI said. The trooper fired one round, fatally striking Lewis.

The GBI was requested that day to investigate the officer-involved shooting — the fourth that took place within a 24-hour period. The agency has opened 59 such investigations this year.

Thompson, who was hired as a state trooper in July 2013, will be booked into the Screven County Jail, the GBI said.

The agency did not release more information on the charges, including an explanation about why the trooper fired, but a news release said, “The investigation supports the charges and is active and ongoing.”

The Screven NAACP is holding a public candlelight vigil for Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will take place at Sylvania City Hall at 104 South Main Street.

In other news: