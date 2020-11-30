Ex-Ga. Trooper facing murder charge granted bond

A Georgia State Patrol trooper who was fired after being charged with murder in the death of a motorist was granted bond Monday morning.
Jacob Thompson was given a $100,000 by Superior Court Judge F. Gates Peed in Screven County, north of Statesboro. As of 11:30 a.m., Thompson remained in the county jail, officials said.
Julian Lewis, 60, was shot in the head on Aug. 7 by Thompson, who GBI agents have alleged gave inconsistent statements regarding events leading up to the shooting. Thompson said he thought Lewis was about to run him over, but authorities found the car was actually disabled when the trooper fired.
Lewis’ family previously was buoyed by the knowledge that Thompson was held without bond. Georgia officers who faced charges in homicide cases generally are granted bond.
Last week, the family announced their intention to sue the state for $13 million, arguing that Thompson behaved recklessly while attempting to pull over Lewis for a tail light issue. When Lewis continued driving, Thompson used his cruiser to push the car off the road and shot him seconds later, authorities have said.
