Ex-Ga. Trooper facing murder charge granted bond

Jacob Thompson was given a $100,000 by Superior Court Judge F. Gates Peed in Screven County, north of Statesboro. As of 11:30 a.m., Thompson remained in the county jail, officials said.

Julian Lewis, 60, was shot in the head on Aug. 7 by Thompson, who GBI agents have alleged gave inconsistent statements regarding events leading up to the shooting. Thompson said he thought Lewis was about to run him over, but authorities found the car was actually disabled when the trooper fired.