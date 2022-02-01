Muscogee County coroner misidentifies pedestrian killed in Columbus

The office became aware of its error late Monday, when Bryan received a picture of Griswould holding her state ID card, the newspaper reported.

Explore Woman found shot at downtown Atlanta gas station

“He positively identified her as his sister, Ms. Griswould. So, we ran with it,” Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer. “It’s not my fault.”

A member of Griswould’s family told the Ledger-Enquirer they don’t want to comment.

“He positively identified her as his sister, Ms. Griswould. So, we ran with it." - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, on his office misidentifying a deceased pedestrian

The coroner’s office took fingerprints from the pedestrian’s body Tuesday morning and was preparing to notify the pedestrian’s family, Bryan told the newspaper.