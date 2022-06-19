Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen winners crowned

Hollis previously was awarded the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. Her recent victory makes the second time in Miss Georgia history that a former outstanding teen has gone on to become Miss Georgia, the scholarship program said.

“I started this journey when I was 13 years old,” Hollis said, ”and I actually competed for a whole year and didn’t win a title. So being able to represent our state as a Miss, especially after being able to represent it as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, is not only an honor but a blessing.”

With the win, Hollis earned a $20,000 scholarship, a prize which is $5,000 greater than last year’s award.

Zhang took home a $5,000 scholarship for her victory, along with a $100 scholarship for the Evening Wear competition. For her talent, she showcased her dance abilities in a ballet performance en pointe.

Both crownholders will now begin preparing for individual nation competitions, according to Miss Georgia competition CEO Trina Pruit.

Hollis will now begin preparing for the Miss America competition, which will be held at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut. Dates for that program have not been finalized.

“With teamwork we managed to execute a great event,” she said. “We thank each and every person that contributed to this year’s success and look forward to seeing everyone next year in Columbus.”