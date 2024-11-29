Migrate, insulate, hibernate: how wildlife copes with winter

Many mammals that stay active all winter in Georgia add extra layers of fat and fur — like humans donning heavy coats and jackets — to withstand frigid temperatures. Beginning in early fall, for example, white-tailed deer begin shedding their thin, reddish-brown summer coats and replacing them with thick, grayish-brown coats of winter — as much as six times deeper and thicker than the summer coats. Every hair in their winter coats is hollow and holds an insulating layer of air to retain body heat.

Although hibernation is a well-known term associated with winter survival, very few Georgia animals — mostly bats, groundhogs and chipmunks — truly hibernate. During hibernation, animals go into a deep sleep and rarely wake up until days get longer and warmer.

Hibernation is often associated with bears, but Georgia’s black bears don’t truly hibernate like their northern counterparts do. Instead, many of Georgia’s bears go into a state of torpor, which is similar to hibernation but a lighter sleeping state: The animals will quickly wake up if they sense danger. Black bears in the semitropical Okefenokee Swamp in South Georgia may not hibernate at all but roam around all winter long.

