Marching band dedicates season to Barrow teen attacked by pit bulls

The Barrow County school system started virtual learning on Monday. The varsity football team’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, Joslyn remains in the hospital instead of beginning her freshman year of high school. The pit bulls that attacked her while she was on a walk grabbed her hair, ripped off her scalp and left ear, and damaged her trachea, her family has said. Lacerations, scrapes and bruises covered her body after the attack, and she faces many more surgeries and rehabilitation, according to her family. She’s still unable to speak due to her injuries.

Joslyn frequently listened to music on walks through her Barrow neighborhood. On the afternoon of July 31, a neighbor heard her screams and called 911.

“By the time we got there, she was fighting for her life,” Sheriff Jud Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the attack. “By the grace of God, she didn’t pass away.”

Deputies shot one of the dogs so that it would release the teenager. Both pit bulls were later captured and euthanized, Smith said. The dogs were able to escape through a back door that had been left open, the sheriff said.

The pit bulls’ owner, 29-year-old Alexandria Torregrossa, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. The investigation into the attack remains under investigation, Smith said.

A PayPal account under the hashtag “StayStrongJoslyn” has been created to assist the family with medical costs.