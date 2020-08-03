Barrow teenager critically injured in dog attack

But a recent walk nearly ended her life before she could start her freshman year of high school. On Friday, Joslyn was attacked by multiple dogs that grabbed her hair, ripped off her scalp and left ear, and damaged her trachea, her family said. She was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.

On Monday, the teenager’s family said she faces more surgeries and months of recovery from numerous injuries. Joslyn had been looking forward to playing flute in the Winder-Barrow High School marching band and singing in the chorus. Instead, her family is grateful she survived.