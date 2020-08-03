Barrow teenager critically injured in dog attack

With her music playing in her ears, 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb loved to take walks through her Barrow County neighborhood, sometimes several times a day.
But a recent walk nearly ended her life before she could start her freshman year of high school. On Friday, Joslyn was attacked by multiple dogs that grabbed her hair, ripped off her scalp and left ear, and damaged her trachea, her family said. She was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.
On Monday, the teenager’s family said she faces more surgeries and months of recovery from numerous injuries. Joslyn had been looking forward to playing flute in the Winder-Barrow High School marching band and singing in the chorus. Instead, her family is grateful she survived.
“There is still so much that we don’t know about her injuries, but we know that God knows and can help heal her,” a family member posted on a Facebook page dedicated to Joslyn. “We continue to be overwhelmed by the love, support and prayers that we are receiving.”
In a heartbreaking message Monday, the family said Joslyn is on a ventilator following surgery to repair her trachea. The teenager’s left ear was reattached, but it’s unknown if she will regain use of it. Her vocal cords were also damaged, and lacerations, bruises and scrapes cover her body.
“She also has asphalt in the tips of her fingers where it appears she tried to claw her way away from those dogs,” the family said.
Joslyn is scheduled for another surgery Tuesday to repair nerves in her face, according to her family. A PayPal account under the hashtag “StayStrongJoslyn” has been created to assist the family with medical costs.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Monday to a request for information on the attack. The Stinchcomb family said deputies are investigating.
