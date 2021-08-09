ajc logo
X

Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line. (AJC file photo)
Caption
Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line. (AJC file photo)

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

AUGUSTA — Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

Jamaal Warwell, 32, was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering — a sport in which competitors race from one checkpoint to the next with just a map and compass, said Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources.

In Other News
1
Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight
2
Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line
3
Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle
4
Houston's Green shines as virus interrupts NBA Summer League
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top