Macon-Bibb, industrial authority end talks with Brightmark on $680M recycling plant

Last June, local officials proudly announced the authority was pursuing $500 million in industrial development revenue bonds to help finance the sprawling plant that was to be built on up to 125 acres off Cochran Field and Walden roads.

A Memorandum of Understanding allowed for the company to reap property tax savings by providing an initial investment of up to $430 million and guarantee 110 full-time jobs.

Georgia’s Department of Economic Development followed with a OneGeorgia grant of $500,000 that would be administered through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, or DCA.

Both agreements were contingent on Brightmark “demonstrating the company’s ability to proceed with the development of the project by showing that the company’s affiliated processing facility in Ashley, Indiana, was able to deliver end-product to one or more off-takers.”

In other words, Brightmark had to prove they could do what they said they could do by recycling all kinds of plastics, including items that are not readily recycled such as Styrofoam, cups and toys, and market that recycled material for other uses.

By last fall, environmental groups were lobbying against the plant and some opposing the project attended a virtual bond hearing in November to caution the authority about potential detrimental impacts.

By the end of December, Brightmark notified the authority that it had not met the demonstrated commercial operations obligations required in the purchase and sale agreement for the property.

A week later, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller wrote a Jan. 7 letter to the authority withdrawing his support for the project: “While we should and will continue to support green energy, economic development and technical jobs, we cannot ignore the long-term safety concerns of this unproven process that have been raised in the last several weeks.”

Days later, the authority issued a termination notice to Brightmark, but the company refuted the mayor’s claims and opted to pay $100,000 to allow more time to prove the process.

Although Brightmark paid the money, further discussions with the authority led the parties to dissolve their agreements.

Under the termination contract, the authority keeps the $100,000 for the extension and any earnest money Brightmark paid to the authority.

The agreement also calls for Brightmark to provide the authority, at no cost, any boundary survey, topographical survey, geotechnical report, environmental site assessment, civil engineering plans for purposes of grading and stormwater pollution prevention plan for the Airport Industrial Park property in south Bibb County.

The authority also agreed to cooperate with potential efforts to build a Brightmark plant somewhere else in Georgia, with the agreement of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian covers Macon-Bibb County government entities and can be reached at fabian_lj@mercer.edu or 478-301-2976.

