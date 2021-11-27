Lady Hawks capsule retail collection to benefit Dress for Success Atlanta

The Lady Hawks are scheduled to serve as mentors through special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta clients and will provide their expertise in networking, communication skills and branding. They also will conduct mock interviews to help clients prepare for their job interviews.

“Dress for Success Atlanta is honored to receive the support of the Lady Hawks as the mission of DFSA fits well within the mission of the Lady Hawks,” Susan Bonds-McCulloch, executive director of Dress for Success Atlanta, said in the news release. “Having the Lady Hawks’ community support our clients, our clients are better able to build careers that in turn support the Atlanta community. We are grateful to be the beneficiary of this retail capsule collection and look forward to continuing to do more meaningful work with the Lady Hawks.”

The Lady Hawks’ mission is to enrich the Atlanta community through initiatives that serve and support women and youth.

