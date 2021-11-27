Lady Hawks capsule retail collection to benefit Dress for Success Atlanta

The Lady Hawks, a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management, have announced a capsule retail collection in time for the holidays. All net proceeds from the capsule will benefit Dress for Success Atlanta, the Hawks said in a news release Saturday.
Dress for Success Atlanta is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life, the Hawks said in the release.
“We are thrilled to launch this special capsule retail collection to benefit Dress for Success Atlanta,” Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz said in the news release. “Our relationship with this non-profit organization creates an opportunity for women who need to develop and enhance their hard and soft skills and help them gain meaningful employment and thrive professionally.”
The limited-edition capsule collection features four silhouettes that mix and match, offering chic layering options for a fashion-forward fan, the Hawks said in their release. The cargo jacket features a gold-embellished Hawks logo on the left chest and a gold-embellished Atlanta Hawks wordmark in Old English Font across the back. The camo jackets were sourced from vintage Army and Navy surplus stores. Sportiqe, the NBA-licensed luxury sportswear brand, produced all three sportswear pieces in the capsule. These three pieces include a bone-colored premium luxury hoodie with the Atlanta wordmark in Old English Font across the front, a tie-dye fashion silhouette woman’s tank and tee with traditional Hawks branding in complementary camouflage colors, according to the NBA team.
The collection will be available exclusively at the West Hawks Shop across from Gate 5 near the top of Section 110 at State Farm Arena, the Hawks said.
The Lady Hawks are scheduled to serve as mentors through special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta clients and will provide their expertise in networking, communication skills and branding. They also will conduct mock interviews to help clients prepare for their job interviews.
“Dress for Success Atlanta is honored to receive the support of the Lady Hawks as the mission of DFSA fits well within the mission of the Lady Hawks,” Susan Bonds-McCulloch, executive director of Dress for Success Atlanta, said in the news release. “Having the Lady Hawks’ community support our clients, our clients are better able to build careers that in turn support the Atlanta community. We are grateful to be the beneficiary of this retail capsule collection and look forward to continuing to do more meaningful work with the Lady Hawks.”
The Lady Hawks’ mission is to enrich the Atlanta community through initiatives that serve and support women and youth.
Click here to learn more about the Lady Hawks.
