Jimmy Carter on death of Walter Mondale: ‘the best vice president’

During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driven force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.

Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.