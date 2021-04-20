ajc logo
Jimmy Carter on death of Walter Mondale: ‘the best vice president’

Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale at the 1976 Democratic National Convention in New York City. (Circa Images/Glasshouse via ZUMA Wire/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Georgia News | 42 minutes ago
By Brian O'Shea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former President Jimmy Carter reacted Monday to the death of his former vice president Walter Mondale, calling him a “a model for public service and private behavior” and the nation’s best-ever vice president.

Here is the text of Carter’s statement:

Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history.

During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driven force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.

Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

