Here’s how Atlantans can sponsor refugees and help them settle in Ga.

Additional responsibilities for sponsors would include greeting refugees at the airport, helping children enroll in school and helping adults find jobs.

“This program invites Americans to be partners and guides to refugees as they build new lives in the United States and help them realize their full potential,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

Like all refugees admitted into the country through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, newcomers supported via Welcome Corps will undergo extensive security vetting by U.S. law enforcement, as well as health screenings.

The Biden administration’s overall target for fiscal year 2023 is to resettle 125,000 refugees. Last year’s goal was the same, but only around 25,400 were resettled, with 818 making their way to Georgia.

According to the program’s website, the first Welcome Corps refugees will arrive as early as April, with many of them coming from Sub-Saharan Africa.

The first step to becoming a sponsor is to attend an informational webinar. Sessions are held weekly on Thursdays. Those interested in attending can register for one at welcomecorps.org/get-started.

