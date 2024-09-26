Breaking: Report: Atlanta to land Super Bowl in 2028
Hurricane threatens Jimmy Carter’s hometown just before big celebration

Curfew put in place in southwest Georgia town of Plains ahead of peanut festival, former president’s 100th birthday
Downtown Plains in sunset, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Plains. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Downtown Plains in sunset, Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Plains. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Hurricane Helene could hit or come perilously close to Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains just before the southwest Georgia town’s annual peanut festival and celebrations to mark the former president’s 100th birthday.

Plains Mayor Joey Recker said a curfew has been ordered, effective at 8 p.m. Thursday through 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Saturday morning marks the start of the one-day Peanut Festival, the biggest event of the year in Plains. This year’s gathering takes on special significance ahead of Carter’s 100th birthday on Tuesday. A concert, military jet flyover and naturalization ceremony for 100 new U.S. citizens are all planned for Tuesday.

Carter has been in home hospice since February 2023 in his hometown of Plains. His last public appearance was in November, when he attended the Plains funeral of Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years.

Organizers of the Peanut Festival and the Tuesday events said nothing had been canceled as of Thursday evening. But they expect to reassess the plans Friday, after they assess Hurricane Helene’s impact.

So far, plans also remain in place for celebrations scheduled Tuesday in Atlanta at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, according to a spokesman.

Helene is expected to cut a path through much of Georgia.

State climatologist Bill Murphey said the storm could hit the Plains area. At that point, the storm might still pack hurricane-force winds or gusts, though the tiny city of less than 600 residents is well inland from where the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida.

Recker, the mayor, said municipal workers have taken various steps to prepare, and that includes rehearsing to switch the well-water system to a generator as well as stocking city vehicles with chain saws and other equipment.

Also, he said, “We have made a list of residents who are on oxygen and made coordination with the local hospital to be able to supply their needs in case of extended power outages.”

The former president continues to be guarded by the Secret Service and visited by family members at his modest ranch house. The former first couple moved into the house in 1961.

Recker said he is not aware whether Carter ever relies on an oxygen tank or what backup power systems might be in place for his home.

Matt Kempner is an award-winning journalist who seeks out intriguing twists about people and subjects beyond what the AJC might typically cover. A former columnist and editor, his past assignments have included business investigations, energy, the economy, entrepreneurs, big business, consumer spending, politics, government and the environment.

