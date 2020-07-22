Hall deputy, father of 9 dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Lt. Brian McNair, who lived in Clarkesville, was also a veteran of the U.S. Marines and retired from the Army National Guard after being deployed multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office and his online obituary. McNair was 53.

“He will forever be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and the counties he served in Georgia,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in an emailed statement. “Words cannot express my desire for this community to pray for Lt. McNair’s family.”