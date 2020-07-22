Hall deputy, father of 9 dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A Hall County deputy and married father of nine died Monday, days after testing positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Lt. Brian McNair, who lived in Clarkesville, was also a veteran of the U.S. Marines and retired from the Army National Guard after being deployed multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office and his online obituary. McNair was 53.
“He will forever be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and the counties he served in Georgia,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in an emailed statement. “Words cannot express my desire for this community to pray for Lt. McNair’s family.”
Although his cause of death has not been released, the sheriff’s office said McNair last worked a shift in the jail division on July 9. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning, hours after he was admitted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Sunday night.
McNair joined the Hall sheriff’s office in January 2000 after leaving the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.
A member of Clarkesville United Methodist Church, he also served as an assistant scoutmaster for a local Boy Scouts troop, according to an online fundraising page created to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peach State Bank & Trust in Gainesville to benefit the McNair family.
In addition to his wife, Wendy, McNair is survived by five daughters, four sons and a brother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. McGahee Griffin Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia is handling arrangements.
In other news: