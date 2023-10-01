Habitat for Humanity begins annual Carter building project on Jimmy Carter’s birthday

Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a relaunch of the annual Carter building projects on Sunday, timed in part to recognize the former president’s birthday. It marks an important juncture for Habitat as it pushes forward without the active involvement of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
This year’s event, running Sunday through Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be hosted by country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who for years participated in builds alongside the former first couple.
The Carters were active and visible participants in the annual Carter Work Projects from 1984 until 2019.
“We felt having the Carter build continue was one of the best ways to continue to honor their extraordinary legacy,” said Jonathan Reckford, the chief executive of the Georgia-based international organization.
Chip Carter, one of the Carters’ sons, and his wife Becky plan to take part in the event.
A livestream from the project site, including an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Habitat website.
Jimmy Carter entered home hospice in February. The Carter family planned to mark his birthday at home in Plains, Chip Carter said.
