Habitat for Humanity begins annual Carter building project on Jimmy Carter’s birthday

Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a relaunch of the annual Carter building projects on Sunday, timed in part to recognize the former president’s birthday. It marks an important juncture for Habitat as it pushes forward without the active involvement of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

This year’s event, running Sunday through Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be hosted by country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who for years participated in builds alongside the former first couple.

The Carters were active and visible participants in the annual Carter Work Projects from 1984 until 2019.

“We felt having the Carter build continue was one of the best ways to continue to honor their extraordinary legacy,” said Jonathan Reckford, the chief executive of the Georgia-based international organization.

Chip Carter, one of the Carters’ sons, and his wife Becky plan to take part in the event.

A livestream from the project site, including an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Habitat website.

Jimmy Carter entered home hospice in February. The Carter family planned to mark his birthday at home in Plains, Chip Carter said.

Living in houses Jimmy built: A visit to Atlanta homes built by the Carters in 1988

#JimmyCarter99: Marking a milestone birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1. Read more of our coverage:

Photos: Watch visitors to Carter Center in Atlanta celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

Jimmy Carter, turning 99 in hospice, savors faith, family, tributes. Former president and wife Rosalynn spending their days at home in Plains, Georgia. By Ernie Suggs.

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm. Former president has played pivotal role in fight against neglected tropical diseases. By Katherine Landergan.

Living in houses Jimmy built. Atlantans recall how the Carters helped them through Habitat for Humanity. By Matt Kempner

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday. Actors, comedians, musicians, famous and unfamous, praise longest-living former president on social media. By Jeremy Redmon

Ninety-nine ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter. We made a birthday list. By Pete Corson and Ernie Suggs.

Plains, Georgia: Take an online interactive tour of Jimmy Carter’s hometown

Read more coverage of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Credit: AP

Win No. 104 puts Braves in elite company in franchise’s history9h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
9h ago

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
18h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: A traffic pet peeve unfit for a NASCAR guy
3h ago
Braves play the Nationals with series tied 1-1
5h ago
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Should Georgia still be No. 1? Leaving Prime behind; Hard to take...
8h ago
Ozuna hits go-ahead, 3-run homer, Strider gets 20th win as Braves beat Nationals 5-3
10h ago
Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
1h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
14h ago
