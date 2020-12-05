Georgia’s Saturday report for single-day coronavirus cases tops 5,000

Georgia reported more than 5,000 single-day positive COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s state update.
Although the number did not surpass Friday, Dec. 4′s single-day record of 6,376, cases are still high.
According to numbers calculated by the AJC from figures provided by the state Department of Public Health, there are 3,717 net new confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus and 1,300 net antigen-positive cases.
Those numbers bring the total to 5,017 combined net confirmed and antigen cases.
On Saturday, DPH reported a total of 442,017 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia, and a total of 8,969 deaths.
Friday’s daily record followed three days of sharp increases, but state officials had attributed those spikes at least in part to laboratory and provider reporting backups from the Thanksgiving holiday.
That no longer appears to be the case.
“Today’s COVID-19 numbers do not include backlogs of any significance,” Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Friday. “What we are seeing is a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.”