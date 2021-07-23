Georgia teen improving after lightning strike on Florida beach

A Macon teenager who was struck by lightning last weekend in Florida is continuing to improve.
According to Walker Bethune’s CaringBridge page, he is no longer having seizures. It also says he’s blinking and can squeeze his family member’s hands.
Bethune was on vacation and was struck while walking on a Marco Island beach around 3:45 on July 17. He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.
On Thursday, Bethune’s page posted this update:
“Friends, it was a good day today. This morning we were able to celebrate Walker giving us a couple of hand squeezes, a few blinks, and trying to shift his upper torso a couple of times. We also celebrate the news that he is not having seizures! Glory be to God!!!
“He is stable, but still in critical condition. We are surrounded by a team of incredible medical angels guarding over our Walker. We are overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers…it is truly an amazing testament of God’s love for all of us.”
Bethune is a student at Stafford Academy. Headmaster Logan Bowlds, according to WMAZ, describes Bethune as, “an absolutely phenomenal young man. He’s a go-getter, he’s compassionate, he’s hardworking.”
A vigil was held for him on Sunday at the school, the station said.