Georgia teen improving after lightning strike on Florida beach

“He is stable, but still in critical condition. We are surrounded by a team of incredible medical angels guarding over our Walker. We are overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers…it is truly an amazing testament of God’s love for all of us.”

Bethune is a student at Stafford Academy. Headmaster Logan Bowlds, according to WMAZ, describes Bethune as, “an absolutely phenomenal young man. He’s a go-getter, he’s compassionate, he’s hardworking.”

A vigil was held for him on Sunday at the school, the station said.