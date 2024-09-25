Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare

Breaking: Southwest reportedly plans to cut routes, reduce staff in Atlanta
August 30, 2023 Atlanta: A large tree fell from a nearby house that blocked morning traffic on East Morningside Drive near Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 as overnight rain left a soggy metro.Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2023 declared a state of emergency with Hurricane Idalia expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday before heading into southwest Georgia. High winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and widespread power outages are possible in Florida and in south and coastal Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tornadoes are also possible in Georgia, the National Weather Service said. The storm's rain bands could reach metro Atlanta. "We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall (Wednesday), and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond," Kemp said. Georgia farmers, who have millions of dollars worth of peanuts, pecans and cotton sitting in their fields, were making final preparations on Tuesday. "Most people would probably like to see some rain this time of year to sort of finish out the crop; that part of it would be a blessing," said Jonathan Mann, co-owner of GBJ Mann Farms in Surrency, about 90 miles southwest of Savannah. "But it's the wind that would have me very concerned."
By
24 minutes ago

Another big storm’s brewing and it has its sights set on Georgia.

Tropical Storm Helene became a named storm Tuesday, a little more than a year after Hurricane Idalia brought wide-ranging destruction to north Florida and south Georgia.

The National Weather Service predicts Helene, located just east of Cancun, Mexico early Wednesday morning, will strengthen and hit the Florida panhandle near Tallahassee sometime Thursday night as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 110 mph.

Current models show the storm moving through Georgia on Friday, bringing 4 to 8 inches of rain to much of the state. North Georgia may get even more.

Helene is the eighth named storm in what has been a slower than expected hurricane season, which runs from June through November. There were 20 named storms in 2023, with Idalia being the only one to make landfall in the United States.

Since 1851, nine major hurricanes, those with sustained wind speeds greater than 110 mph, have made landfall directly along Georgia’s coast or the short distance across Florida’s Big Bend region. Two — Idalia and Michael — have been in the past six years.

Mother Nature had it out for the Peach State in the latter half of the 19th century: major storms struck in 1851, 1854, 1877, 1893, 1894, 1896 and 1898.

Then, for more than 100 years, Georgia was spared.

ExploreList: Georgia's worst hurricanes?

The quiet ended in October 2018 with Hurricane Michael, a true monster of a storm. It struck the Florida panhandle as the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Michael was also the first Category 5 hurricane on record to hit the Florida panhandle and, with sustained winds of 160 mph, is the fourth-strongest hurricane in terms of wind speed to hit the mainland United States.

Michael entered Georgia near Donaldsonville as a Category 2 hurricane, causing significant damage. The AJC reported Michael left 400,000 Georgia homes without power and at least 127 roads blocked. An 11-year-old girl in Seminole County was killed.

Michael, initially labelled a Category 4 storm, was so destructive the World Meteorological Organization retired the name. The name Michael was replaced with Milton, which may be first used in 2024.

Let’s hope we won’t need it.

About the Author

George Mathis has worked in the AJC newsroom since 1999 in a variety of roles including editing local news, blogger and columnist.

