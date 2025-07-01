Nation & World News
Hurricane Flossie grows to Category 3 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie has strengthened to a Category 3 cyclone while remaining off the Pacific coast of Mexico
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened to a Category 3 cyclone late Tuesday while remaining off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Flossie had maximum sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Its higher wind speeds made Flossie a major hurricane, which are classified as Category 3 or above, with winds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Flossie was about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

It was expected to continue a west-northwest to northwest motion with some further strengthening Wednesday before rapidly weakening.

While that path kept the storm's center offshore, Flossie's outer bands were bringing heavy rain to coastal portions of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) were possible in some areas, the hurricane center said.

