Hurricane Flossie grows to Category 3 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened to a Category 3 cyclone late Tuesday while remaining off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Flossie had maximum sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Its higher wind speeds made Flossie a major hurricane, which are classified as Category 3 or above, with winds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Flossie was about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.