Georgia Supreme Court returns to remote hearings amid COVID-19 surge

A statewide judicial emergency was in place from March 2020 until the end of June, but the state Supreme Court continued to allow all levels of Georgia’s courts to conduct certain proceedings remotely via video conferencing.

“We continue to encourage courts to conduct remote proceedings when it is lawful, effective and safer,” Nahmias said. “Evidentiary hearings and jury trials that must be done in person should continue with appropriate public health protections in place.”

The judiciary had a scare after the state’s Superior Court judges met recently for a conference in Jekyll Island. Four judges and two of their spouses came down with COVID-19 after returning home.

All who contracted the virus had been vaccinated and experienced only minor symptoms, said Judge Wade Padgett of the Augusta Judicial Circuit and president of the state Superior Court judges council.