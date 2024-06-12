Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
Georgia News

Georgia music history to be showcased at Athens’ Classic Center

Exhibits will highlight soul and R&B of Macon and Augusta, Athens’ alt rock and Atlanta’s southern hip-hop.
An exhibit at the Special Collections library at the University of Georgia features artists important to the state's music history in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nell Carroll

Credit: Nell Carroll

An exhibit at the Special Collections library at the University of Georgia features artists important to the state's music history in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
54 minutes ago

ATHENS — Otis Redding, James Brown, R.E.M. and OutKast, among others, will soon share a spotlight.

Georgia’s rich and diverse musical heritage will be on display in downtown Athens later this year in the soon-to-open Classic Center Arena.

Exhibits will showcase the beginnings of soul and rhythm and blues in Macon and Augusta, the rise of alternative rock and new wave in Athens, and Atlanta’s southern hip-hop scene, The Classic Center announced in a press release.

“We are partnering with local artists and (the University of Georgia) to create an experience that looks and feels all about music,” said Paul Cramer, chief executive of The Classic Center.

Some of the items planned for display were previously housed in the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Macon. When the museum closed its doors in 2011, many items and documents were stored in the UGA special collections library building and vault in Athens. That became part of the broader Georgia Music Collections, the state’s most diverse and extensive historical music collection.

“The exhibits (in The Classic Center) will be made up of items from the Georgia Music Collections,” said Ryan Lewis, UGA curator for the music collection. “Some of the items from the Hall of Fame collection (previously in Macon) will be included alongside items from other collections as well as a large number of new items that have been added to the collections in the last year.”

ExploreGeorgia music history, boxed in underground vault, struggles to resurface

The Classic Center began construction last year on an arena project that will upgrade seating capacity to 8,500 for concerts, sporting events, conventions and more. A professional hockey team — the Athens Rock Lobsters, named after a B-52s song — will begin its first season of play with the arena as its home in October.

The music exhibits will be located in the arena’s concourse. Georgia State Rep. Houston Gaines and State Senator Bill Cowsert helped obtain $2.6 million in state funds to support the initiative. Dozens of artists will be featured, including the B-52s, Widespread Panic, Chet Atkins, Danger Mouse and also Capricorn Records and Atlanta Pop Festivals.

“We have some amazing items from the full history of Georgia music that will be on display this fall,” Lewis said. “It will be awesome for the city and the state.”

About the Author

Follow Fletcher Page on twitter

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles
15m ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake
2h ago

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake
2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO
The Latest
Braves aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Orioles
Indiana and Atlanta meet in conference showdown
Brittney Sykes returns to help Mystics secure their first win of the season, 87-68 over...
Featured

Credit: AP

Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith
2h ago
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers