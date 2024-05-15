The runner-up choice — The Panic — was inspired by Widespread Panic, another famous Athens band. More than 8,000 votes were cast in an online vote, with Rock Lobsters coming out on top by 554 votes.

The Rock Lobsters will begin play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this October. The 11-team league is not affiliated with the National Hockey League. The team will play at the revamped Classic Center complex. Located downtown near the University of Georgia’s campus, the Classic Center began construction on a $151 million arena expansion a year ago.

“Athens is a city with a rich cultural heritage, and the Rock Lobsters will be an extension of that,” said Scott Hull, executive vice president of the team. “We’re not just building a hockey team; we’re building a community. The support from local artists, musicians, and fans has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to hit the ice in October.”

Branding for the Rock Lobsters, including a logo, jerseys and merchandise with a red-based color scheme, will be revealed later this summer, the team’s statement said. The team has yet to announce a head coach or roster.

