Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks

Reeves has sat on the bench since 2007. The middle circuit is comprised of Candler, Emanuel, Jefferson, Toombs and Washington counties.

From 2016 through this year, the complaint alleges, Reeves engaged in a pattern of improper behavior that, “at a minimum,” constituted sexual harassment and gender bias against various women involved in the circuit’s court system.

On one occasion, when Reeves saw a female employee of the public defender’s office walking down the street outside her office, he whistled at the woman, identified only as J.C. in the complaint, and said, “What’s a pretty girl like you doing walking alone?”

Reeves regularly calls J.C. “Miss America” and “regularly touches J.C.’s shoulders, rubs her back and attempts to hug her” in a way that makes her uncomfortable, the complaint alleged.

When J.C. brought documents to Reeves to sign, he’d say, “If you smile, I’ll sign it,” the complaint said, adding that J.C. became so uncomfortable with the judge she began having a male investigator accompany her to his chambers.

In July 2021, the complaint said, Reeves told a female public defender, identified as B.P., that she needed to decide if she wanted to be a full-time mother or a full-time attorney because she couldn’t be both.

On one occasion after B.P. had returned from a family vacation, Reeves overheard her tell an investigator her husband’s back was injured. Reeves then interjected, “If you didn’t do the stuff you see on TV ... you know one foot on the nightstand and one foot way over here, he wouldn’t hurt his back,” the complaint said.

In 2020, during a virtual meeting with the Jefferson County drug court staff, Reeves commented that he expected women to wear bathrobes and bathing suits during virtual hearings, the complaint said. Earlier this year, when Reeves passed a female employee in the Emanuel County courthouse parking lot, he made a sound to get the woman’s attention and said, “You have really nice legs,” the complaint said.

Last year, Reeves was presiding in his Toombs County courtroom and had asked attendees to remain seated until he finished giving instructions. According to the complaint, when one man got up to leave, Reeves said, “You’re walking and I’m telling you to be still. Are you really that retarded?”