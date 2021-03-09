Chief justice allows jury trials to begin anew during pandemic

Citing a decline in the dangerous surge of COVID-19 cases, Georgia’s chief justice on Wednesday allowed the resumption of jury trials “effective immediately.”
Judges can now allow trials to be held “if that can be done safely” and in accordance with plans developed on a local level to protect all involved, said a judicial emergency order signed by Chief Justice Harold Melton.
Melton initially suspended jury trials a year ago because of the pandemic. In October, he lifted the suspension but then prohibited jury trials again in December due to significant spikes in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Melton’s most recent order lifts the prohibition once again and says courts “in their discretion, may resume jury trials as local conditions allow.”
In a public service announcement soon to be aired, Melton he calls on Georgians to show up for jury service, saying a jury of one’s peers is a fundamental tenet of the U.S. justice system.
“You and every citizen of Georgia are critical to this process because we cannot conduct a trial by jury without jurors, without you,” he says in the PSA. “We have put into place the most rigorous safety protocols available.”
The protocols include screening of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing, Melton said.
As in his previous emergency orders, Melton urged all courts to use technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings.