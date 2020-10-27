GA DNR K9 officers receive bullet-proof vests

What is unique about these K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.

In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9′s body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that four legged officers are protected at all times.