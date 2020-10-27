GA DNR K9 officers receive bullet-proof vests

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested 88 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s and recently announce that K9 Cuff, K9 Titan, K9 Taz, K9 Bo, and K9 Judge, all with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources throughout the State of Georgia, are the latest five K9s to receive LOF Streetfighter Vests, according to a press release.
What is unique about these K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.
In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9′s body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that four legged officers are protected at all times.
K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9′s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources K9 Cuff, a 22-month-old Belgium Malinois, K9 Titan, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, K9 Taz, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, K9 Bo, a 21-month-old German Shepherd and K9 Judge, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, serve and protect the citizens of Georgia for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their handler.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation is an All Volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe.