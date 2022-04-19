Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe

Even though Willis is seeking to steer clear of the GOP primary, recent polling shows that Raffensperger and possibly Kemp may be forced into a primary runoff on June 21.

The special grand jury is authorized to meet until spring 2023 but could wrap work earlier.

Willis also on Monday clarified for the first time the scope of how many people her team of 10 prosecutors and investigators have spoken to in the 14 months since she launched the probe.

She said that at least 50 people have voluntarily testified before prosecutors and that she plans to seek subpoenas for at least 30 others who had previously declined to be interviewed. She added that there are another 60 or so people her team is hoping to talk to in the weeks ahead.

Willis declined to name the lead prosecutors that she’s assigned to the probe, citing security precautions. She said she recently ordered bulletproof vests for them. She’s also ramped up her personal and office security amid a rash of threats tied to the Trump probe and unrelated gang cases.

In addition to the Trump-Raffensperger call, Willis has indicated that her team is also examining the abrupt resignation of former Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney BJay Pak; a November 2020 call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., placed to Raffensperger; and false claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani during a hearing before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee.

Staff writers Ben Brasch and Bill Rankin contributed to this article.