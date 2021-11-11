Fugitive wanted for sexual assault on child in Villa Rica arrested in California

An 80-year-old fugitive from Douglas County was taken into custody in California earlier this week on charges of sexual assault.
Jack Holley, wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child in Villa Rica, was arrested Monday on a felony warrant after he was pulled over on Interstate 40, near mile marker 137 in the city of Needles, according to a news release from the Colorado River Station / Needles Police Department.
The area where Holley was found is in San Bernardino County near the border with Arizona, but authorities have not said how long he might have been in the area.
The arresting officer discovered Holley’s fugitive record and placed him under arrest without incident, according to the news release.
Police said they also found a loaded handgun inside his car.
Holley is being held without bail at the Colorado River Station Jail pending a court hearing.
There was no immediate indication of when he would be extradited back to Georgia to face the charges, which include lewd acts with a minor and aggravated sexual assault.
Police have not released any other details about the alleged crime.
