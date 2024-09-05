Fall migration is shifting into high gear

During peak migration, tens of millions of songbirds — representing more than 60 species — fly over Atlanta and elsewhere in Georgia. But you likely won’t see the southbound travelers because they fly mostly at night, when the air is cooler and risk from predators is low.

Radar studies show that on some peak fall migration nights, some 30 million birds may fly through Atlanta and Georgia. Concentrations may be so huge that meteorologists sometimes mistake them for storms on weather radar.

A large number of migrating birds follow the Chattahoochee River corridor flyway on their way south. (A migratory flyway is a certain flight path or route that a large concentration of birds take between their breeding and wintering grounds.) The river corridor also provides another vital service for the migrants: a place to rest, refuel and seek protection during the day.

Over the next several weeks, good daytime places to see fall migrants are in the Cochran Shoals, Gold Branch and South Johnson Ferry units of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Also, many of the river corridor migrants, especially warblers, can be seen foraging in trees and bushes at Kennesaw National Battlefield Park in Cobb County.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Tuesday night. Mercury is low in the east just before dawn. Venus is low in the west just after sunset. Three other planets rise in the east: Mars, just after midnight; Jupiter, just before midnight; Saturn, just after sunset.

