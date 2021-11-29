Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County ID’d

A driver who was killed in a Thanksgiving night wrong-way crash near Dublin has been identified by officials, news outlet WMAZ reported.
The victim was identified as Mohamed Karj, 56, of Savannah, WMAZ said, citing the Georgia State Patrol.
A Chevrolet Impala driven by Jana Alligood, 76, of Cadwell was heading west on an eastbound lane of I-16 when she hit Karj’s Volvo head-on, WMAZ reported, citing the GSP.
Karj died from his injuries, and Alligood was flown to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, according to WMAZ.
Charges are pending against Alligood, WMAZ reported, citing the GSP.
About the Author
Editors' Picks