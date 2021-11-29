Bodies found in Ga. pond miles from where body discovered after building fire

Three people were found dead miles from one another Nov. 23, according to Screven County authorities, and officials are trying to see if the deaths are related, according to a Facebook post.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping the Screven County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
Deputies discovered a body after responding to a house fire about 4:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Old Poor Robin Road. The body has not been identified, according to the sheriff’s office.
About 3 p.m. Nov. 23, sheriff’s officials were dispatched to Whitehall Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a property, according to the Facebook post. Two bodies were found in a pond about 6 miles from the house fire location.
The bodies in the pond were identified as Amanda Marie Atkins, 41, and Todd Wilson Lee, 60, both of Sylvania, according to sheriff’s officials.
If you have information about either case, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.
About the Author