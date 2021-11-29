Bodies found in Ga. pond miles from where body discovered after building fire

About 3 p.m. Nov. 23, sheriff’s officials were dispatched to Whitehall Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a property, according to the Facebook post. Two bodies were found in a pond about 6 miles from the house fire location.

The bodies in the pond were identified as Amanda Marie Atkins, 41, and Todd Wilson Lee, 60, both of Sylvania, according to sheriff’s officials.

If you have information about either case, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.