Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery

“A North Georgia black bear may have overdosed on cocaine in the latest twist to the cocaine-skydiving scheme of Andrew Thornton, who parachuted to his death in September with 77 pounds of cocaine strapped to his waist,” Constitution reporter Dan Baum wrote on Dec. 23.

Thornton, a Kentucky native who once pursued drug smugglers before turning to the trade himself, was found dead Sept. 11, 1985, near Knoxville, Tennessee, after his main parachute failed to open when he bailed out of an ill-fated drug delivery flight from Colombia.

Dropping duffel bags of cocaine throughout northwest Georgia and Tennessee prior to his death, Thornton unloaded nearly 700 pounds of the drug in the mountains.

The bear, discovered in Fannin County “amid the shredded remains of a duffel bag and cocaine wrappings identical to those already linked to Thornton,” had been dead about a month.

“Dr. Kenneth Alonso, chief medical examiner at the State Crime Lab,” the Constitution’s Kevin Sack wrote Dec. 24, “said his autopsy revealed that the bear absorbed about three or four grams of cocaine into his blood system, although it may have eaten more.”

“It’s enough to kill anybody,” (Alonso) told the paper.

Although the original “cocaine bear” never went on a murderous spree like his film counterpart, authorities in 1985 did worry that those seeking illicit drugs had either already pilfered from the various drug-laden parachutes hanging from trees or might get ideas about doing so.

Admitting “you just don’t know how much (Thornton) threw out,” Gary Garner, supervisor of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gainesville regional drug enforcement office, wasn’t taking any chances.

“We’re not going to put out exactly where they were found,” Garner told the Constitution’s Priscilla Painton on Dec. 30. “We don’t want the woods full of people looking for cocaine.”

These days, “Cocaine Bear” (in all his taxidermied glory) greets visitors at the KY for KY Store in the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, where one snow globe souvenir describes him as “The Ultimate Party Animal.”

