Court upholds judge’s rulings on majority-Black school districts

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also upheld that judge’s creation of four county school districts where more than 60% of the voting population is made up of Black residents, giving them a better chance to win a majority of seats.

The unanimous ruling was a victory for Rev. Mathis Kearse Wright Jr., who sued the Sumter County Board of Elections in 2014 when the size of the school board was reduced from nine members to seven.