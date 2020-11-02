Court throws out immunity protection to deputies in Taser death

Euree Lee Martin in an undated photo. Martin died after being stunned with Tasers by three Washington County sheriffs officers. (Photo courtesy of WJBF-TV)

Howell, the first deputy to arrive at the scene, asked from inside his patrol car for Martin to identify himself. But Martin just kept walking. Copeland, who arrived a few minutes later, told Martin to come to him and to get off the road.

Martin responded, “Leave me alone. ... I ain’t did nothing wrong," according to the recording from Copeland’s dashboard camera. The deputies later testified that when they approached Martin, he threw down his soft drink can, clenched his fists and assumed a defensive stance.

Howell then told Copeland to use his Taser on Martin, which he did. After falling to the ground, Martin got up, removed a Taser probe from his arm and continued walking away. At one point, when Copeland neared Martin, Martin took at swing at the deputy, the opinion said.

Deputy Scott, who soon arrived, tased Martin on his back, causing him to fall down. As the deputies tried to handcuff Martin, Howell and Copeland both tased Martin with painful “drive stuns,” the opinion said.

Martin never got back up. He died at the scene.

In the opinion, Bethel noted that, under the law, police officers have different “tiers” of encounters with civilians. In one, they can ask for ID or question a person so long as they do not detain the person or create an impression the person cannot leave.

A second tier involves an officer who has reasonable suspicion a person has or is about to commit a crime. In that case, the officer can detain the person for an investigative stop, and a person’s resistance to that detention is unlawful.

In his decision, Flanders found that the officers were engaged in a first-tier encounter when they came upon Martin. But the judge said it ratcheted up to a second tier when Martin threw down his Coke can and clenched his fists. That meant the deputies could investigate Martin for possible loitering or walking on a highway, the judge said.

But the state Supreme Court said there was no basis to charge Martin with loitering and, it noted there was video footage showing he was walking close to a side of the road that had no sidewalk. The court also said that even though Martin had assumed a defensive stance, “such behavior would be consistent with his right to decline any contact from the police at that point in the encounter.”

The ruling instructed Flanders to properly decide whether each individual officer used reasonable force against Martin, noting that a Taser can be considered to be a deadly weapon in certain circumstances. Because the deputies applied deadly force, Flanders must now decide whether the officers had a reasonable belief that Martin was about to commit a serious crime or that he was going to use force likely “to cause death or great bodily harm,” the ruling said.