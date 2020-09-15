Category 2 Hurricane Sally slows, gathering deluge for Gulf Coast

Hurricane #Sally has officially rapidly intensified and is now a category 2 with 100mph winds. It's expected to continue strengthening. — (@mikebettes)Sep 14 2020

“This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall,” Stewart said. “If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else.”

The storm was moving at only 2 mph before dawn on Tuesday, centered about 115 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, and 60 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Anthony Woods, right, and Fabian Barreto, who both serve in the military, secure sandbags as they prepare for heavy rain and storm surge from Hurricane Sally in Gulfport, Miss.. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

Forecasters expect Sally to turn northward Tuesday afternoon, moving near the coast of southeastern Louisiana later in the day, and then travel slowly north-northeastward through Wednesday, with top winds increasing to 110 mph, nearly Category 3, before blowing ashore.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in the Panhandle's westernmost counties, which were being pummeled by rain from Sally's outer bands early Tuesday. The threat of heavy rain and storm surge was exacerbated by the storm’s slow movement.

Bay St. Louis residents, from left, John Dixon, his wife Sabrina Young, and Erika Crain, talk about their experiences while at the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in Kiln, Miss., as people begin to trickle into the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross shelter in preparation for Hurricane Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast Monday. "The people will be coming but it will be too late. They'll have the bare necessities," Young says. "I did that with Katrina — the clothes on our backs and that was it. I don't want to be in that situation again." (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)P) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, and tweeted that residents should listen to state and local leaders.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought the presidential declaration after the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, warned of the increasing likelihood of “dangerous and potentially historic flooding,” with waters rising as much as 9 feet above ground in parts of the Mobile metro area.

My team and I are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally. We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders! @GovernorKayIvey @LouisianaGov @TateReeves — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

It all seemed a distant threat Monday afternoon in Waveland, Mississippi, as a shirtless, barefooted Trevor Claunch, of nearby Bay St. Louis, got in some last-minute beach time. But there were signs of trouble coming. Claunch marveled at how the Gulf waters had already crept over swaths of sandy shore and infiltrated bike paths and parking lots.

“Without any rain, and it’s already all the way up — I honestly want to stick around and see where it goes," said Claunch.

But he wasn't taking any chances.

“We’re going to go inland,” he said.

While the threat to Louisiana appeared to be easing, flood control authorities remained on guard, closing gates along networks of waterways that could be pushed over their banks by the possible surge from the Gulf.

US REGULATOR: HURRICANE CUTS 25% OF US GULF OFFSHORE NATURAL GAS OUTPUT. — (@FinancialJuice)Sep 14 2020

The southwestern part of the state was pummeled by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and an estimated 2,000 evacuees from that storm were sheltered in New Orleans, mostly in hotels.

Monday marked only the second time on record, forecasters said, that five tropical cyclones swirled simultaneously in the Atlantic basin. The last time that happened was in 1971. None of the others were expected to threaten the U.S. this week, if at all, and one was downgraded to a low pressure trough Monday evening.