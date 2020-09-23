BREAKING: U.S. executes Georgia man for 2001 killing of Gilmer nurse

William LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead Tuesday at 9:06 p.m., according to published reports. He was put to death by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

On Oct. 7, 2001, Joann Lee Tiesler returned to her Gilmer County home in Cherry Log after shopping with her fiancé and came upon LeCroy. The former U.S. soldier raped the 30-year-old nurse, then killed her by strangling her with an electrical cord, slitting her throat and stabbing her. He drove off in her car and was arrested two days later in Minnesota.