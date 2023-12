Black-eyed peas for New Year’s? The weevils haven’t won yet

The cowpea curculio, a type of weevil, has a long, straw-like snout and a plump body. It doesn’t bite humans, at least not directly. But the critters have been the scourge of black-eyed peas and other kinds of cowpeas.

“It is a big problem: You have a terrible pest that wants to eat the same thing we want to eat,” said David Riley, a University of Georgia entomology professor.

In recent years, Riley has done all he can to study ways of killing the cowpea curculio, an insect he begrudgingly admires.

Most available pesticides are no longer particularly effective against it. So Riley suggested other options.

Bury the season’s leftover black-eyed pea waste and the living bugs embedded in it, he advised one Georgia farmer. Put them at least six feet underground.

It didn’t work. The odd-looking creatures somehow dug their way out of their deep dirt tombs, Riley said. (The distance, adjusted for size, is equivalent to a person clawing out from nearly a half mile underground.)

Burn the little devils, some thought. It turns out that’s not super effective, Riley said, because curculios often live just under the ground surface, which means the flames can’t reach them.

OK, could we shoot them with lasers? Riley asked a colleague. (Some U.S. farmers now use automated laser-laden equipment to travel fields, zapping anything identified as a weed.)

But a test seemed to show lasers won’t solve the curculio problem, Riley said. Their exoskeletons somehow were hardy enough to withstand the lasers — which can burn wood — until the normally slow-moving insects could quickly scurry out of the line of fire.

“They are little insect tanks,” Riley said.

Here’s the good news for this holiday season. Unlike the scarcity of collard greens — another New Year’s essential — at the end of 2018, no shortages in black-eyed peas are expected on grocery shelves this holiday season, spokespeople for Publix and Kroger said recently. Spot checks at three metro Atlanta Walmart, Kroger and Publix stores showed black-eyed peas available in each, primarily canned and dried versions in bags, including some being sold at discount.

It’s a big time for the little vegetable. Sales of black-eyed peas typically surge 2,000% leading up to New Year’s Day, according to Tammie Young-Ennaemba, a spokesperson for Kroger’s Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.