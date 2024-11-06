Beaver moon marks a time of heightened activity

In the yard of my neighbor, Richard Wolcott, the animals have chewed down several young trees of various species — pecan, weeping willow, dogwood and red cedar. To protect his remaining trees from being gnawed, Wolcott has erected wire cages around them. To his surprise, though, the stubs of some of the felled trees — pecan, weeping willow and dogwood — show signs of new growth.

Beavers, however, can be major nuisances in other ways: In some parts of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, their dams occasionally cause serious flooding. They also may feed on agricultural crops, especially corn and soybeans.

But for the most part, beavers play key ecological roles throughout Georgia and are some of the most important animals in the state. Beaver ponds provide critical habitats for waterfowl, migratory birds, fish and many plants. Beaver dams trap sediments and cleanse water.

Unlike bears and woodchucks, beavers do not hibernate in winter but stay active all season. Beaver shelters consist of either bank dens or lodges. Dens are made by digging a series of holes in the banks of lakes, ponds, rivers or creeks. If banks are unsuitable for digging, beavers pile up sticks and logs and plaster them with mud to form a dome-shaped lodge. Entrances are submerged, but the denning area is 1-2 feet above water and stays dry and cozy.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The North Taurid meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour Monday — in the east after dark until dawn. The moon will be first quarter today. Mercury and Venus are low in the west just after sunset. Mars is in the east around midnight. Jupiter rises in the east just after dark. At the same time, Saturn is in the south.

